Image caption Mr Gibson denies three counts of indecent assault

A "revered" vicar indecently assaulted a teenager while he was serving in County Durham, a court heard.

Granville Gibson is accused of assaulting the youth in the 1970s while he was a vicar at St Clare's in Newton Aycliffe, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The 83-year-old is also accused of indecent assault on a junior clergyman in the 1980s while at the Church of England's General Synod.

He denies three counts of indecent assault.

The jury heard the complainants came forward after media coverage in 2016 when Mr Gibson was convicted of separate indecent assaults.

On the first day of the trial the jury heard evidence from a man who alleges Mr Gibson assaulted him in a vicarage when he was in his late teens.

He said he had been asked to do a job for the vicar when the assault took place, which left him feeling "awful".

'Full on the lips'

He told the court: "I heard he had been doing it before and I thought he can't get away with this and I've got to tell my story."

Questioned by Robert Mochrie, defending, he said he had been paid £5,000 by the Church of England after coming forward but denied being motivated by money.

The court also heard evidence from a man who, as a junior clergyman, said Mr Gibson kissed him full on the lips in the 1980s.

He told the jury he was "revolted" and "shocked" when Mr Gibson allegedly grabbed his shoulders and kissed him.

Giving evidence, he said: "We were having a conversation then, completely out of the blue, he placed his hands on my shoulders. Then he kissed me full on the lips.

"I felt revolted and said 'Granville, let's keep this celibate'. It is the moment of the kiss that is seared into my memory. I felt I did not want to be in the same room as him any more."

The jury was told that Mr Gibson will say the witnesses are lying.

The trial continues.