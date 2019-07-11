Image copyright Nick Holden Image caption Taylor Williams had a history of self-harming, the inquest heard

A teenager who was a resident at a secure children's home took her own life, a coroner has ruled.

Taylor Williams was found by staff at Aycliffe Secure Centre, County Durham, unconscious and with a ligature around her neck in February 2017.

The 17-year-old from Worcester died in hospital.

The inquest at Crook Coroner's Court heard she had a history of self-harming and suicide attempts in the years leading up to her death.

Caroline Eubank, the manager of the centre, told the jury that Taylor, who was under the care of Worcestershire County Council, was "a very complex young lady".

She had become a "became a bit of a house mother", making sure other residents ate their meals.

However, her mood "would very quickly drop" and she would "try to find any implement possible" to harm herself.

Image caption Aycliffe Secure Centre is a facility for at-risk youngsters

On the day she died she was being checked every five minutes by staff.

At the end of the seven-day hearing, the coroner recorded a verdict of suicide.