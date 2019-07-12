Pair plead not guilty to Michael Phillips' murder
- 12 July 2019
Two men have denied killing a Teesside man.
The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was found at a property in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on 10 June.
At Teesside Crown Court, Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.
Co-accused Lee Darby, 31, of the town's Ridley Court, appeared via videolink and also denied murder as well as possessing a weapon.
Both men were remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 6 January 2020.