Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips' body was found at a property in Rydal Street, Hartlepool

Two men have denied killing a Teesside man.

The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was found at a property in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on 10 June.

At Teesside Crown Court, Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Co-accused Lee Darby, 31, of the town's Ridley Court, appeared via videolink and also denied murder as well as possessing a weapon.

Both men were remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 6 January 2020.