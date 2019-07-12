Image caption David Waller denied all charges against him

A former police officer has been convicted of a string of sex offences.

David Waller was convicted of 10 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child, and misconduct in a public office, between 2004 and 2016.

Waller, who served with the Cleveland force from 2006 to 2010, denied all allegations at his trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The 34-year-old, of Autumn Grove, Stockton, County Durham, will be sentenced later.

The court heard there were six victims, and Waller, a former police constable, was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was also convicted of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He was cleared of one count of sexual assault, and earlier in the trial the judge directed jurors to formally acquit him of two counts of rape.