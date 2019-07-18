Image copyright Steve Messam Image caption Hush is located at an old lead mining site

A vast artwork made from three miles (5km) of yellow fabric "sails" has been unveiled on the North Pennines.

Landscape artist Steve Messam is famous for making a paper bridge strong enough to hold a car.

His new work has been constructed at Bales Hush, an old lead mining site on the Raby Estate in Upper Teesdale.

Mr Messam said it was "exciting to be able to make an artwork on this scale, particularly in such a vast and wild environment".

"I've been working on this piece and I've been wandering across this fell - I've not ever seen a single soul up here," he said

"It's a stunning place and nobody comes here and, if it just gets people up here to have a look at this landscape from this point of view, I think that's a good thing."

Image caption Steve Messam said he wanted to fill an area with colour

The temporary piece, called Hush, will fill a 400m (1300ft) gouge hollowed out by mineral working in the late 19th Century.

Visitors will be able to view it from above as well as below until 4 August.

Image copyright Steve Messam Image caption The work covers a gouge created as miners flushed the area with water to expose mineral seams

The work was commissioned by the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership.

Director Chris Woodley-Stewart said "the landscape helps people engage with and understand their surroundings".

"This piece will help tell a story of the North Pennines' lead mining past and also of the landscape as we see it now," he said.

Image copyright Steve Messam Image caption Hush is made from saffron yellow recyclable fabric made into hundreds of "sails"

Mr Messam has also projected slow-motion footage of three waterfalls onto whitewashed barns and created a bridge out of 22,000 sheets of paper, which weighed four tonnes.