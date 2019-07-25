Image copyright Mayor of the Tees Valley Image caption Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen unveiled the new sign

Durham Tees Valley Airport has reverted to its previous name of Teesside International Airport after being brought back into public ownership.

In March, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen paid previous owner Peel Group £40m to take control of the airport, which was losing about £2.5m a year.

More than 14,000 people took part in a poll to choose its name, with 93% opting for the airport's former name.

Mr Houchen described the switch as a "cheap and cheerful" rebrand.

The airport was known as Teesside International between 1966 and 2004.

The reason given for the change to Durham Tees Valley in 2004 was that many of the airport's passengers, particularly those from outside the UK, were unfamiliar with the location of Teesside, whilst Durham was better known.

'Symbolic milestone'

But Mr Houchen said: "Despite my job title, I know that people prefer Teesside to Tees Valley.

"When I speak to international investors they don't know where Durham Tees Valley is either... our airport name should reflect a brand people know and understand.

"This is a cheap and cheerful rebrand designed in-house and hasn't been dreamt up by an expensive London PR agency.

"We've gone back to the airport's old colours and incorporated Roseberry Topping - our region's most famous natural landmark."

Kate Willard, of airport operator Stobart Group, added: "Returning the airport to its original name is an important and symbolic milestone.

"Becoming Teesside International Airport once again will ensure not only a strong connection with the area, but also help raise awareness of the exciting opportunity the airport offers within the wider travel industry."