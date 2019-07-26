Image copyright Redcar RNLI Image caption People on inflatables can easily be swept out to sea, the RNLI has warned

Redcar RNLI has warned families to be on their guard if using inflatables at the seaside, after three rescues in the space of two days.

The first alarm was raised on Wednesday when two children aged 16 and six were carried out to sea near Saltburn pier.

On Thursday there was a further call to a drifting inflatable from Saltburn.

A short time later the lifeboat rescued two children who had drifted about a mile out to sea from Coatham beach due to the effects of wind and tide.

Dave Cocks, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Redcar RNLI, said: "Any one of the three emergencies could have so easily ending in tragedy.

"The extremely warm weather makes the coast an attractive place to be, but these incidents really do highlight the hidden dangers of the sea.

"Blow-up toys and airbeds are designed for pools, not the sea where they can easily be swept out - if you do use them at the beach, then please ensure children are closely supervised."