Image copyright Nunthorpe Working Together Image caption Cars in Nunthorpe have been been splattered with egg

A batch of "eggings" has prompted calls to ban teenagers from buying eggs, flour, ketchup and mayonnaise.

Young people have been throwing baking goods and condiments at cars and houses in the suburbs of Nunthorpe and Marton on Teesside.

Independent councillor Jon Rathmell said there had been a "spike in anti-social behaviour" in the past two weeks.

Cleveland Police has been contacted for comment.

"The latest craze appears to be them buying eggs and flour to throw at people's houses and cars," Mr Rathmell said.

"It is unacceptable and distressing for the victims."

Image copyright Nunthorpe Working Together Image caption Youths have thrown eggs at house windows

Residents posting on social media have called the mess "not a prank or funny" and called the culprits "mindless idiots".

Mr Rathmell has called on local businesses to refuse to sell certain items to children or teenagers who are in groups or look like they are "up to mischief".

Shop owner Sag Hussain was one of those who supported the idea, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

His approach to anti-social behaviour was to "nip it in the bud and take positive action", he said.