Image caption The council said staff must be vigilant with spending

A council has banned travel and accommodation expenses after its staff spent almost half its yearly travel budget in four months.

Middlesbrough Council employees have spent 46% of the allocation since April, a leaked memo reveals.

The authority has also suspended stationery purchases which were costing it about £100,000 a year.

The memo sent to staff said the council was facing a "significant overspend" if the rate of spending continued.

The internal communication said most of the expenditure had been via purchasing cards, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"Centralised booking will be rolled out as mitigation and to increase control, ensure savings are achieved and also assist in wider improvements," it said.

Must be 'vigilant'

From Monday only officers who require rail tickets, flights or accommodation "essential to service delivery" will be permitted to use council funds, and only if approved by a director.

An earlier internal communication revealed the council had also suspended staff spending on stationery in July.

It said there were a "number of stationery cupboards/draws/etc holding a wide range of stationery" across the council.

These would be centralised with the purchase of new items only permitted if not held in current stock.

The council's executive member for finance and governance, Chris Hobson, said: "There are other ways to communicate in this day and age and we should be using video conferencing rather than travel.

"If we have various cupboards across the council full of stationery then we should not be purchasing any more.

"We really do need to be vigilant."