Image copyright Famly photograph Image caption John Littlewood's family said he had "a heart of gold”

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead with head injuries.

John Littlewood, 36, was discovered in a house on Third Street in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham on Tuesday.

Two of those arrested are aged 31 and 29. The age of the third man is not yet known. All three remain in custody.

Det Supt Kevin Weir said the village was "tightly-knit" and residents "will have been discussing this tragic incident among themselves".

"I would urge anyone who has any information which would help our inquiry, and has not already spoken to us, to contact us straightaway," he said.