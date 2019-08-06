Image caption EVA Women's Aid bid for funding up to 2022 from the Ministry of Justice but it was rejected

A support service for victims of sexual violence that had its future thrown into doubt after losing a government grant has been temporarily saved.

EVA Women's Aid bid for funding up to 2022 from the Ministry of Justice but it was rejected.

It said its counselling service could not operate without that money.

A partnership including Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has now found money to keep it going until at least March.

The Redcar-based charity provides free, confidential support services for women and children affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Last year £84,000 of government funding provided about 15% of the total £550,00 running costs.

The PCC's office has grant-funded £30,000 following partnership discussions with NHS England, a local Clinical Commissioning Group and the four Cleveland councils.

EVA Women's Aid chief executive Richinda Taylor said: "It's wonderful to see that the PCC and partners have given us some money.

"It's really good news that we can keep this service going."

The lack of funding meant women seeking help in Redcar and Cleveland would have had to travel to Middlesbrough or further afield for the service.

Redcar's Labour MP Anna Turley said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to work together collectively locally to solve this problem and to make sure Eva get the funding they need to continue to provide this fantastic service."