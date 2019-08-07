Image copyright Teesside Live Image caption David Smith will return to court in September

A Teesside councillor has appeared in court to deny a string of child sex offences.

David Smith, 30, who represents Coulby Newham on Middlesbrough Council, has been charged with nine counts of sexual touching a child.

Teesside Magistrates' Court was told the alleged offences date back more than a decade.

After a brief hearing he was granted conditional bail and told to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 4 September.

Mr Smith, of Rainsford Crescent, Middlesbrough, resigned from the Conservative Party and Middlesbrough Council Conservative Group after his arrest.