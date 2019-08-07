Tees

Middlesbrough councillor David Smith denies child sex charges

  • 7 August 2019
Councillor David Smith Image copyright Teesside Live
Image caption David Smith will return to court in September

A Teesside councillor has appeared in court to deny a string of child sex offences.

David Smith, 30, who represents Coulby Newham on Middlesbrough Council, has been charged with nine counts of sexual touching a child.

Teesside Magistrates' Court was told the alleged offences date back more than a decade.

After a brief hearing he was granted conditional bail and told to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 4 September.

Mr Smith, of Rainsford Crescent, Middlesbrough, resigned from the Conservative Party and Middlesbrough Council Conservative Group after his arrest.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites