Image copyright CLEVELAND POLICE Image caption The rocket launcher, which was no longer active, was handed in to Cleveland Police

A single-use rocket launcher has been surrendered to police during a two-week firearms amnesty.

The deactivated weapon was handed in to Cleveland Police as part of a nationwide campaign.

The force said 15 firearms including air pistols, active AK-47s and shot guns were given up between 20 July and 3 August.

People surrendering the firearms did not face prosecution and could remain anonymous.

Officers will check each live weapons's history for any evidence of use in crime before safely destroying them.

Insp Mark Pitt, who co-ordinated the campaign, said: "We do not have a significant issue with gun crime, however, it is a priority of ours to work with our community to reduce firearms vulnerability further."

Ammunition and replica firearms were also handed in.

The weapons were left at Cleveland's four main police stations in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Stockton-on- Tees.

Temporary Ch Supt Alison Jackson added: "People often come into the possession of a firearm whilst cleaning out a relative's home or as a result of career choices.

"Keeping firearms for sentimental reasons rather than handing them in could seriously endanger someone's life if they are stolen as they could potentially fall into the hands of people with criminal intent.

"A firearms amnesty is a great opportunity to hand in unwanted and unlicensed weapons but they can also be handed in to police stations at any time in the knowledge that they will be disposed of in a safe manner."