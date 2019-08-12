Image copyright Google Image caption The hospital is run by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust

A second death at a mental health unit for children and young people raises "serious questions", an MP has said.

Admissions to Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital were temporarily suspended after a teenager died in June.

Following a further death, MP Andy McDonald said he questioned the wisdom of having so many patients with serious mental health issues in one place.

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust earlier said it took patient welfare "extremely seriously".

Concerns about the hospital were first raised with the trust in November, and in March it was revealed 13 members of staff were facing disciplinary proceedings over the alleged ill treatment of patients.

'Supreme urgency'

It further came under the spotlight following the death of 17-year-old Christine Harnett, from Newton Aycliffe, on 27 June.

It has now emerged another 17-year-old died last week.

Image copyright Michael Harnett Image caption Christie Harnett had been treated for mental health issues for two years before her death

Andy McDonald, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough, said: "I fully recognise that the hospital is charged with treating young people with incredibly complex and difficult conditions, but I do wonder about the wisdom of accommodating significant numbers of patients in one place.

"I would urge the trust and the Care Quality Commission to consider whether this is an appropriate way to treat patients in the future.

"Clearly a number of formal inquiries are now under way, but the authorities do need to spell out publicly as a matter of supreme urgency what additional measures are being put in place now to safeguard the patients at West Lane."

The trust and the CQC have been approached for comment.