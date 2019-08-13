Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nadia Sharif was a "really bright girl", her family said

A father whose daughter is the second child to die in a mental health unit has said that something must change before anyone else loses their life.

Nadia Sharif, 17, died at Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital on 9 August. It is not yet known how she died.

Admissions to the Hospital were temporarily suspended after 17-year-old Christie Harnett died in June.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust said it was addressing safety concerns.

Cleveland Police is also investigating the latest death.

In March it was confirmed 13 staff were facing action over alleged ill-treatment of patients

Ms Sharif had autism and mental health issues and had been in care facilities for four years.

Her father Hakeel Sharif said: "I think the care wasn't there, it should have been 24 hours the way she was doing."

Mr Sharif said improvements needed to be made "very quickly" and it was "not safe for the kids being there".

"They need to sort it out really fast, we don't want to lose any other lives," he added.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust has been approached for a response to these allegations.

But previously in the wake of her death it said: "We take the recent concerns relating to West Lane Hospital extremely seriously and we are committed to making the improvements required to ensure that we provide safe, high-quality care."

Concerns about the hospital were first raised with the trust in November and in March it was revealed 13 members of staff were facing disciplinary proceedings over the alleged ill treatment of patients.