The driver of a car which was involved in a crash has been arrested after his passenger died.

A white Audi A3 and a blue BMW collided on the eastbound carriageway of the A66 at Long Newton, between Darlington and Stockton, at about 13:00 BST.

The male passenger of the BMW suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and was in custody.

No-one else was hurt. Police have appealed for witnesses.