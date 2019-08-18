Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sam Uddin's family said he was a "much-loved son and brother"

A teenager who was killed in a crash on the A66 has been named.

Sam Uddin, 17, from Middlesbrough, was a passenger in a BMW which collided with an Audi A3 at Long Newton on Friday, and he died at the scene.

Mr Uddin's family said he was a "much-loved son and brother who will be sadly missed".

Police said the BMW's driver, a 27-year-old old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation.

A 42-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Audi fractured her spine.

The Audi's driver, a 38-year-old man, and two children, aged two and five, who were passengers, sustained minor injuries in the crash.