Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nadia Sharif was a "really bright girl", her family said

A mental health unit for vulnerable young people where two girls died in two months is to close, a watchdog has said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital as inadequate, and said patients were at high risk of "avoidable harm".

It followed the deaths of 17-year-old Christie Harnett in June, and Nadia Sharif, also 17, who died on 9 August.

A CQC spokesperson said it had taken "urgent action" to close it.

It added: "The Holly Unit at West Park Hospital and Baysdale Unit at Roseberry Park are unaffected. The action follows continued concerns identified at earlier inspections in June and August, and the recent inspection on 20 and 21 August 2019.

"Inspectors are currently working closely with the trust and NHS England who are arranging appropriate alternative care and support for the young people affected, in a safe and timely manner.

"CQC's priority is always the safety and wellbeing of people using services and has taken this action to ensure they are protected and kept safe from avoidable harm.

"The report from the most recent inspection in August will be published in due course. Any action taken by CQC is open to appeal by the provider."

Image copyright Michael Harnett Image caption Christie Harnett was a talented musician and enjoyed singing, her family said

The CQC said 10 young women were currently in the unit. It believes it is the first time it has closed an NHS children's mental health hospital due to failures.

Concerns were first raised last November about West Lane Hospital's Westwood Centre, which offers secure adolescent inpatient accommodation.

They centred around claims that staff used techniques for moving patients which were "not taught and not in line with trust policy".

Admissions to the hospital were temporarily suspended following Christie's death.

On Thursday it was revealed 13 staff suspended over the alleged ill-treatment of patients were still working for the trust.

The two girls' families called for action to be taken to prevent further deaths.

Christie had been in care facilities for two years and had a number of mental health issues, including hearing voices, which led her to self-harm and make multiple attempts to take her own life.

'Illegally strip-searched'

She was found dead after telling staff at the hospital she wished to take a bath.

Following her death, her stepfather Michael Harnett alleged that during her time there workers restrained her without warning, illegally strip-searched her and allowed a male member of staff to be present while she was naked.

Mr Harnett added that in the months before her death, his daughter "should've been listened to" rather than repeatedly being discharged by different care facilities.

Nadia had autism and mental health issues and had been cared for for four years.

Her father Hakeel Sharif said following her death: "I think the care wasn't there, it should have been 24 hours the way she was doing."

Mr Sharif said improvements needed to be made "very quickly" and it was "not safe for the kids being there".

Image copyright Google Image caption Thirteen staff who were suspended over alleged ill-treatment of patients all still work for the trust

"They need to sort it out really fast, we don't want to lose any other lives," he added.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust declined to reveal the outcome of the disciplinary processes over the 13 suspended members of staff for reasons of "individual confidentiality".

It also revealed there had been an "increase in insulting and aggressive behaviour, both in person and via social media, suffered by staff over recent months".

"So there could be a "risk to the safety of any individual staff if it became known that any disciplinary sanctions had been applied to them," the trust said.

