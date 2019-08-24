Image copyright Google Image caption The car approached the roundabout from Belasis Avenue

An elderly man has died after being struck by a car whose driver then left in another vehicle, police say.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Discovery in Billingham, Teesside at 20:30 BST on Friday.

It left the road at the roundabout on Chiltons Avenue, hit the man and came to rest in a nearby junction, Cleveland Police said.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Three other men aged 16, 22 and 32 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody.