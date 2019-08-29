Michael Phillips death: Five charged with murder of Hartlepool man
- 29 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five men have been charged with the murder of a Hartlepool man who was found with multiple injuries at a house in the town.
The body of Michael Phillips, 39, was discovered at the property in Rydal Street on 10 June.
Cleveland Police said the five local men, aged between 30 and 54, were due to appear in court later.
Two other men, aged 39 and 44, have denied murder, assault and possessing a weapon.
They are awaiting a trial in January.