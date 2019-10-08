Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Richard Huitson was driving a Land Rover which hit William Lewis

A driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed a great-grandfather has been jailed.

William Lewis, 72, was hit by a Land Rover Discovery driven by Richard Huitson in Billingham, Teesside, on 23 August.

Huitson jumped into a white Transit van which pulled up and then drove away from the scene, a court has heard.

The 37-year-old admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and eight months.

Image caption William Lewis was married with a daughter and grandchildren

After the hearing at Teesside Crown Court heard, Mr Lewis' daughter Melanie Segrave said the family had been "irreversibly broken" and her father's death had "taken the heart of our family from us".

"Billy has left a wife, daughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren," she said.

"The love for him was not exclusive to our family and this was displayed publicly at his funeral."

Police are still hunting for the driver of the Transit van.