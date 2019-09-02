Image caption Police carried out inquiries at a property in The Avenue, Teesville

Police have been given more time to questions a Teesside man arrested on suspicion of a terror offence.

The 21-year-old, from the Middlesbrough area, was arrested in north London on Saturday.

Counter terrorism officers said he was believed to have been involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A court has given Counter Terrorism Policing North East until 7 September to hold and continue to question him.

Three addresses on Teesside and a further in the capital were searched as part of the operation.

