Image copyright Cygnet Image caption The abuse took place at Newbus Grange Hospital in Darlington

A "sadistic" care worker has been jailed for abusing two residents at a home for men with autism and learning difficulties.

Sean McNulty was caught on CCTV kicking and punching residents at Newbus Grange Hospital in Darlington earlier this year.

The 36-year-old previously admitted two counts of ill-treatment of patients at Teesside Crown Court.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

While sentencing McNulty, of Finchale Crescent, Darlington, Judge Peter Armstrong described him as a "sadistic bully".

Cygnet, which manages the facility for men living with autism, Down's syndrome and learning difficulties, raised concerns with police in March about McNulty's conduct, the hearing was told.

The court was shown CCTV footage of McNulty assaulting residents filmed between February and March this year.

One was punched, kicked or slapped a total of 15 times.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), has suspended Newbus Grange's rating, which was previously listed as "outstanding".

Cygnet also managed Whorlton Hall hospital in County Durham when a BBC Panorama programme exposed abuse and mistreatment earlier this year.

That has since been closed down.