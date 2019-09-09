Image copyright PA Image caption Mina Topley-Bird's death is being investigated as a "sudden untoward incident"

A mental health trust is carrying out a "sudden untoward incident" inquiry after the death of the daughter of musician Tricky, an inquest heard.

Mina Topley-Bird, 24, who was the daughter of the trip hop star and singer Martina Topley-Bird, died at Darlington's West Park Hospital in May.

Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust will report its findings on 21 October, coroner Jeremy Chipperfield said.

The inquest at Crook Civic Centre was adjourned until 28 October.

Following his daughter's death, Tricky wrote on Facebook: "I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all.

"It feels like I'm in a world that doesn't exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again.

"No words or text can really explain - my soul feels empty."