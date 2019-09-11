The boss of an organisation which delivers aid to Romania has appeared in court charged with firearms offences.

James Jones from Middlesbrough is also charged with evading about £18,000 duty on cigarettes and illegally possessing about £32,000 in cash.

The 71-year-old, known as Rod, entered no pleas at Teesside Crown Court.

He is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited, possessing a self-loading rifle and possessing a firearm of illegal length.

Mr Jones, of Douglas Street, has run Convoy Aid Romania, which exports consignments of donated items, for three decades.

The case has been adjourned until 22 October.