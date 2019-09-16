Image caption Police were called to the house on Sunday after reports a man had been found dead inside

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hartlepool.

The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was discovered at the property on Charterhouse Street at about midday on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cleveland Police said it did not believe there was any risk to the wider public but officers remained in the area.