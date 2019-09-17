Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The family of Hemwand Ali Hussain said they were deeply saddened by his death

A man found dead at a house in Hartlepool has been named by police.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered at the property in Charterhouse Street at about midday on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Hussain's family said they were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss". Cleveland Police said it did not believe there was any risk to the wider public but officers remained in the area.