A man has died following at attack at a pub.

The victim, who has not been identified, was reportedly hurt at The Roundel on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby, Teesside, at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses.