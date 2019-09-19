Hemwand Ali Hussain Hartlepool death: Man charged with murder
- 19 September 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was found dead in a house.
Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in the property on Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool at about midday on Sunday.
Mr Hussain's family said they were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss".
A 38-year-old man is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later. Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses.