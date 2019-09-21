Hemwand Ali Hussain death: Second man charged with murder
- 21 September 2019
A second man has been charged with murdering a father-of-two who was found dead in a house in Hartlepool.
Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in a property on Charterhouse Street on 15 September.
Cleveland Police has charged a 22-year-old man with murder and he is due to appear before magistrates later.
A 38-year-old man, who was previously charged with murder, has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.