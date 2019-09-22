Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hemwand Ali Hussain's family said they were deeply saddened by his death

Police investigating the death of a father-of-two at a house in Hartlepool have charged a third man with murder.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in a property in Charterhouse Street on 15 September.

Cleveland Police have charged a 31-year-old man with murder and he is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

Two other men, aged 38 and 22, have already appeared before magistrates at separate hearings and will return to Teesside Crown Court on Monday.