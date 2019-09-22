Hemwand Ali Hussain: Third man charged with murder
- 22 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the death of a father-of-two at a house in Hartlepool have charged a third man with murder.
Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in a property in Charterhouse Street on 15 September.
Cleveland Police have charged a 31-year-old man with murder and he is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
Two other men, aged 38 and 22, have already appeared before magistrates at separate hearings and will return to Teesside Crown Court on Monday.