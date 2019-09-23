Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mike Hill, 56, was elected as the MP for Hartlepool in 2017

A North East Labour MP has had the whip withdrawn and his party membership suspended after an allegation of sexual harassment.

Mike Hill has been the MP for Hartlepool since the snap elections in 2017.

Labour confirmed it was investigating an allegation of sexual harassment, but declined to go into detail.

Mr Hill, 56, said he "completely rejects" the allegations and was co-operating with the investigation.

A Labour Party spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the Party's rules and procedures.

"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole."

The party said it operated a helpline dedicated to sexual harassment allegations. It said it could not comment on individual complaints.

Mr Hill, a former union representative, said his office in Hartlepool "remained open and operating normally for any casework or constituency matters".