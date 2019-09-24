Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police want to identify this man

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after the death of a father-of-two.

The body of Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was discovered in a house Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, on 15 September.

Cleveland Police said it believed the man in the image was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class spotted in the area around the time of the death.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach the man. Three men have been charged with Mr Hussain's murder.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hemwand Ali Hussain's family said they were deeply saddened by his death

Det Supt Dai Malyn, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: "We're urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us.

"Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police."

Those charged with murder are Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton; Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough; and Anxhelo Xhaferi , 22, of Acton Road, Middlesbrough.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 17 October.