Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother

An arrest has been made over the 38-year-old mystery of a toddler who went missing in Germany.

Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, disappeared from a supermarket near a British Army base in Paderborn on her second birthday in 1981.

She was with her mother at a Naafi supermarket when she vanished.

Royal Military Police said an arrest was made in the Swindon area but would not comment any further. A garden has also been searched.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that an arrest was made on 23 September by the Royal Military Police in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee in 1981."

In 2012, Royal Military Police chiefs admitted mistakes were made during the initial investigation into Katrice's disappearance, and in 2017 the government agreed to review the case.

A year later, the Royal Military Police undertook a forensic search on the bank of the River Alma, near to where she went missing.

The five-week search failed to find any clues.