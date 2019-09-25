Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Police said John Littlewood died from head injuries

Four people have been charged with murdering a man who died of head injuries.

John Littlewood, 36, was found injured at a house in Third Street in Blackhall Colliery, near Hartlepool, on 30 July.

James Riley, 30 and Donna Balfour, 35, both of Ninth Street, and Marty Bates, 29, and Tracey Bunney, 44, both of Tenth Street, all Blackhall Colliery, have been remanded in custody.

All four will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Mr Riley and Ms Balfour have also been charged with witness intimidation.