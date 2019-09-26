Image caption Fire crews were called to the old coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank on 19 September

The bodies of two men who died in an explosion at a former steelworks site have been recovered.

Fire crews were called to the old coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank, Middlesbrough, last Thursday.

Police said the bodies were recovered on Thursday and the men's families were being supported by officers.

Emergency services and other experts remain at the site but say there is no wider threat to the public.

It is believed the men were inside a cherry picker at a height, working on pipes near a gas holder when the explosion happened.

Supt Tariq Ali said: "Being able to return the men to their families has been at the forefront of everyone's minds and I would like to thank colleagues for their professionalism in these difficult circumstances."

Cleveland Police said there was a small possibility of minor flares, noise and smoke release over the coming days but these posed no wider risk.

Image caption The South Bank coke ovens were part of the SSI complex

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families, friends and colleagues of the two men who lost their lives in this terrible and tragic accident.

"It's also important that we thank the emergency services for their dedication and tireless work during a very difficult and complex set of circumstances."

The South Bank coke ovens were part of the SSI complex, which had offices and a blast furnace in nearby Redcar.

The steelworks announced its closure in 2015 when its Thai-based owners went into liquidation and 2,200 workers lost their jobs.

In January, a deal was agreed to transfer more than half of the developable land at the former Redcar Steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation.