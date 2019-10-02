Image copyright Jade Smith Image caption Jade Smith was a campaigner for the Conservative Party

Tributes have been paid to a star of the BBC television series The Mighty Redcar after she was found dead.

Jade Smith's body was found at Saltburn on Teesside on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was a campaigner for the Conservative Party and made headlines after showing off a leg tattoo professing her love for Boris Johnson on The Mighty Redcar, which was first broadcast last year.

Cleveland Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the Huntcliff area shortly after 19:00 BST.

Ms Smith had told the BBC her support for Mr Johnson developed during the Brexit referendum in 2016 and she got her tattoo during a holiday to Malia after being dared by her friends.

She later showed it to Mr Johnson's father Stanley at the Conservative Party conference.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tory member has 'I love Boris Johnson' tattoo

Posting on Twitter, Dan Dewsbury who directed The Mighty Redcar described Ms Smith as "passionate, brilliant and talented".

Simon Clarke, the Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, tweeted she was a "remarkable person" who will be "very much missed".

Anna Turley, Labour MP for Redcar, said she had admiration for Ms Smith's "independent thought, commitment and passion".