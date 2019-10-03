Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Quinn Cooper's family said he made "everybody smile"

A driver who died after being involved in a crash with a lorry on Teesside was "kind, patient and thoughtful to others", his family have said.

Quinn Cooper, 21, died on 5 September after the Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with an HGV in a lay by close to the A1053 roundabout, near Lazenby.

In a statement his family said: "Quinn was taken at his happiest".

They said he had studied a law degree and was ready to become a teacher.

The statement read: "We love you Quinn more than the world. You make us proud every day and we will miss you forever.

"We will always remain as a family of four."