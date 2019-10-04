Image copyright Family photos Image caption Tommy Williams and John Mackay were "much-loved" fathers and grandfathers

Two men who died in an explosion at a former steelworks site were identified following examination of dental records, an inquest has head.

John Mackay, 49, from Edinburgh, and Tommy Williams, 65, from Warwickshire, died at the SSI site in South Bank, Middlesbrough, on 19 September.

It is believed they were inside a cherry picker, working at height at the time.

The coroner's office said drone footage was used to help find the men.

The inquest at Teesside Coroner's Court was adjourned to a future date.

'Much loved'

Mr Mackay's family previously said: "John was much loved by his wife, parents, sisters, children, step-children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues."

They added that they took "comfort in hearing how popular a man John was".

Mr Williams' wife, Bobbie, said: "Tommy was a dearly-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be desperately missed.

"I would like to send all my gratitude and thanks to every member of the team that has been involved. I cannot thank you all enough."

Image caption Fire crews were called to the old coke ovens at the SSI site in South Bank on 19 September

The South Bank coke ovens were part of the SSI complex, which had offices and a blast furnace in nearby Redcar.

The steelworks announced its closure in 2015 when its Thai-based owners went into liquidation and 2,200 workers lost their jobs.

In January, a deal was agreed to transfer more than half of the developable land at the former Redcar Steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation.

