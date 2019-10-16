A body has been found in a fire at a farm house, which also left one man injured.

Firefighters were called to the property at Thwaites, near Broughton in Furness, Cumbria, just before 09:00 BST.

A 72-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. No further details have been released about the person who died.

Det Insp Matt Scott said the cause of the fire was "unexplained".

Cumbria Police and the fire service are investigating.