Image copyright Google Image caption The Regent Cinema opened in 1928 as a music hall

Plans to bulldoze an art deco cinema and replace it with a new one have been unveiled.

Regent Cinema in Redcar closed for the "foreseeable future" in April last year due to "structural problems".

Redcar and Cleveland Council said it now wanted to knock down the building to make way for a new three-screen cinema.

If the plans get council cabinet approval, it is hoped the new cinema will open in 2022.

In March, the council committed to creating a new cinema at the site by using funding agreed by the Tees Valley Combined Authority cabinet as part of a 10-year investment plan.

Under the proposals the new cinema would seat almost 200 people.

Wayne Davies, cabinet member for economic development at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: "We know what this cinema means to our residents - it was a real blow when it closed last year.

"The council is committed to opening a cinema in the same unique location to increase the vibrancy of Redcar."