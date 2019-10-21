Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mike Hill, 56, was elected as the MP for Hartlepool in 2017

A Labour MP has had the whip restored after an allegation of sexual harassment against him was dropped.

Mike Hill, who has been the MP for Hartlepool since 2017, was suspended from the party last month.

But having been informed the allegation was withdrawn, Labour has now reinstated Mr Hill.

The 56-year-old MP said the past few weeks had been a "very difficult time" for his family, friends and constituency staff.

Mr Hill, who "completely rejected" the allegations, said: "I was informed early last week that I have been reinstated to the Labour Party and to the Labour whip.

"I am pleased that I have been reinstated after what has been a very difficult time for my family, my staff and myself.

"The Labour Party acted as they should do in these instances in order to ensure that all protocols are followed properly and to protect the safety of all those involved and I would like to thank the party for their help and support throughout the process."

A Labour Party spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the party's rules and procedures.

"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole."