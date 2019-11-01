Image caption A previous application to fill the site with a B&M, Argos, Iceland and a gym was rejected

A plan to fill a ghost supermarket which has sat empty for four years has been backed by a council.

Sainsbury's built an 80,000 sq ft superstore in Middlesbrough's Middlehaven area but dropped plans to move into it in 2015.

In January, the local council turned down a plan to split it into smaller units.

However, its planning committee has unanimously backed new proposals after a gym was removed from the scheme.

Sainsbury's planning manager Caroline Hewitt told the committee the firm had worked closely with the council to make changes.

Filling the five new units near the Riverside Stadium would bring 200 jobs, Ms Hewitt said.

She added the firm had "no plans" to close its existing shop at Wilson Street in Middlesbrough town centre and confirmed it was looking to sign a "legally binding agreement to ensure the store stays open for at least five years".

Town centre 'fragile'

Five objections were received, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

They included concerns about the impact the development could have on trade in Middlesbrough town centre and other Teesside towns.

Despite past concerns, chief planning officer Paul Clarke told the panel conditions attached to the scheme would give the council the "control it needs".

He added: "The town centre is fragile, but Middlesbrough isn't unique in that respect. Town centres are fragile up and down the country.

"We're looking to put in mitigation measures which will ensure the health of the town centre is not impacted on."

The empty building has been costing Sainsbury's £200,000 per month.

Conservative councillor David Coupe said the company's commitment to its Wilson Street shop "will encourage other people to come in".