Image caption Businessman Richard Tice, who was elected as an MEP in May, founded the Leave Means Leave and Leave.EU campaigns

The chairman of the Brexit Party is to stand as its candidate in Hartlepool.

Richard Tice said his party planned "to win, and win big", in the seat, which Labour won by 7,650 votes in 2017.

Despite being historically a Labour stronghold Hartlepool is seen by the Brexit Party as one of its most winnable seats as it voted to leave the EU by 63.9% in the 2016 referendum.

In September it took joint control of Hartlepool Council after it formed a coalition with three conservatives.

Speaking during a visit to Hartlepool, Richard Tice said: "I am delighted to be standing here in Hartlepool and can't wait to use my knowledge and experience, gained over years running successful businesses and this party, to fight for the interests of this city.

"My party and I believe in common-sense politics that will bring money and jobs into Hartlepool.

"Critically, I will ensure the proper Brexit that seven out of 10 people in this city voted for is delivered."

The other prospective parliamentary candidates already chosen by their parties are Andy Hagon (Lib Dem), and Mike Hill (Labour).