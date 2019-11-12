Middlesbrough street cleaner shot in 'callous attack'
- 12 November 2019
A street cleaner suffered a serious facial injury when he was shot with an air rifle in Middlesbrough.
The 55-year-old was driving a road sweeping vehicle on Bournemouth Avenue, in the Priestfields area, when an air pellet smashed through its window.
Cleveland Police described it as a "sickening, callous, attack" on a man who was going about his normal duties.
Anyone who witnessed the incident at about 13:00 GMT on Monday is asked to contact the force.