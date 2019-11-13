Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was fatally stabbed on Crescent Road

A man has been convicted of murdering a 32-year-old who was stabbed through the heart in a Middlesbrough street.

John Lewis was attacked on Crescent Road in May.

Jonathan Porritt had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

The judge warned the 28-year-old, of Crescent Road - who was also convicted of possessing a bladed weapon in a public place - that he faces a life term when he is sentenced on Friday.