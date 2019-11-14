Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police believe Naheed Khan has been murdered

A £10,000 reward has been offered in an attempt to find a missing woman's body.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby near Middlesbrough, was last seen at the beginning of May last year and reported missing a month later. Police believe she has been murdered.

The charity Crimestoppers previously offered money for information that secured an arrest and conviction.

Regional manager Ruth McNee said even seemingly "insignificant" information "could make all the difference".

"Whilst this may appear something of a mystery, we believe there will be someone, somewhere who is in the know," she said.

"Everyone who contacts us stays 100% anonymous. Always."

Image caption A disused car park in Middlesbrough was among places searched

Ms Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother and has not accessed her bank account since 6 May last year, Crimestoppers said.

Despite searches of several locations, including a disused underground car park, she has not been found.

A 39-year-old man arrested in February was released under investigation.

The charity said it must receive information directly for it to qualify for a reward.