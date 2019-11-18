Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Senior investigating officers appealed for information at rural crime forum

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman believed to have been murdered have appealed to the farming community for information.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby near Middlesbrough, was last seen in May last year.

Despite searches of several locations a body has never been found.

Officers attending a Tees Rural Crime Forum have now urged anyone who noticed suspicious activity on their land in May or June 2018 to come forward.

Police believe Naheed Khan has been murdered

Ms Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother and has not accessed her bank account since 6 May last year.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in February and released under investigation.

The charity Crimestoppers recently offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of her body.