Image caption Pybus admitted the charges at a previous hearing at Teesside Crown Court

A lorry driver who tried to meet young girls for sex has been jailed.

Kevin Pybus used online chat sites to groom and arrange sex with two girls, who he thought were 13 and 10 years of age, in his cab while in Middlesbrough.

But the 62-year-old, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, was unaware he was communicating with an undercover police officer, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He had previously admitted a number of child sex offences and was sentenced to four years and eight months.

The court was told Pybus had said he was looking to have sex with girls as young as eight or nine, and needed to be careful as there were people looking to trap men like him.

His offences included attempting to incite a teenage girl into sexual activity, contacting a teenage girl to meet her for sexual activity, making indecent images of children, and distributing indecent images of children.