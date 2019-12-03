Armed police respond after shots fired
- 3 December 2019
Armed police have sealed off an area on Teesside after shots were fired at two properties.
Officers were called to addresses in Tarring Street in Stockton and Victor Way in Thornaby on Monday night.
Two men and a woman were later arrested in Port Clarence, Stockton, and the area has been sealed off.
Cleveland Police said it has reassured residents and stepped up patrols in the area. It is believed the people involved know each other.